Muriel Froehlich

It is with an amazing amount of gratitude for the love our mom shared so selflessly with us that we announce her passing. Muriel Froehlich was a bright light in the lives of so many. In her 85 years, she brought smiles and happiness wherever she went and with anyone she met. Her love for bringing holiday cheer to all will always be remembered, as she loved to dress up as the Easter Bunny’s mommy to deliver eggs to children at Aquebogue School, the clown for the Jamesport Fire Department Parade, the friendly witch whose painted pumpkins brought joy to countless people, and of course her favorite, dressing up as Mrs. Claus each and every Christmas, often giving of her time to distribute toys to children on Christmas Eve.

Her home was a gathering place, as friends and family gathered for numerous celebrations including a yearly summer barbecue for which she planned themes and put out a “love jug” to collect money to benefit someone in need. She was truly a giver!

Born on Jan. 3, 1938, Muriel lived a full life and was predeceased by her husband, Kenneth; her daughter Nancy Buettner; brother Rudy Maas; and her parents Rudolf and Anna Maas. She is survived by her children Peggie and David Staib and Jim and Rossana Froehlich who will forever carry her love and memory in their hearts. She is also survived by her grandchildren and great grandchildren who brought her immeasurable love and joy: Jillian, Eric, Anya, Matias and Anders Ryan; Michael, Eliza and Avery Staib; Kim, Robert, Isla and Emery Hunter; Nikki, Kyle, Julia and Rory Sherin; and Christopher Buettner. Her legacy of hope, faith, love and charity will be carried forward by all of us.

A wake will be held Wednesday, Dec. 20 from 2 to 5 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. Funeral services will take place at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 21 at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Peconic Bay Medical Center where she received exceptional and compassionate care. Please specify that the donation go toward breast health.

