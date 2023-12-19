Bertha L. Fricke, a beloved wife, mother and educator, passed away on Dec. 16, 2023. Born to Otto and Bertha DeMoch on Jan. 27, 1929, in Brooklyn, New York, Bertha learned early the value of hard work and creativity. Her parents were immigrants from Germany — her father a furrier and her mother a seamstress who worked tirelessly to ensure her higher education.

Bertha’s life was one of great accomplishment and service. She earned her Bachelor of Arts at Gettysburg College and became an active member in Delta Gamma sorority. Soon after, she met Daniel Fricke, a graduate of Cornell University with whom she spent 59 years of wedded life and raised three daughters, Susan, Marilyn and Beth. While caring for her family, she earned her Master of Education at Southampton College and embarked on a career dedicated to shaping young minds. Bertha was a dedicated fourth-grade teacher who spent the majority of her educational career serving the Rocky Point School District. The impact she had on countless students throughout her tenure is immeasurable.

In addition to being a dedicated teacher and loving mother, she was also a Girl Scout leader. Bertha reveled in her role as a doting grandmother as well. Her grandchildren Aaron, Michael, Jonathan, Melany, Tessa and Emma were undoubtedly at the center of her universe. The bonds they shared with their grandmother were strong; she provided guidance, fond memories and support throughout their lives. But that wasn’t all, Bertha had the privilege of welcoming great-grandchildren Charleigh, Mia and Parker into the world. Though she may not be physically present now to watch them grow, her spirit will forever be a part of their lives.

Bertha had a zest for life that was contagious; inspiring all those around her. She pursued a healthy lifestyle, tending to her well-being through a deep interest in nutrition, gardening and the care of ornamental plants. This passion not only kept her vibrant but also motivated her to better her community and wider world.

Bertha and Dan were active supporters of their local Riverhead Rotary Club and Rotary International. They were active in Rotary Youth Exchange, opening their hearts and home to several exchange students who became part of their extended family. Bertha herself became a seasoned traveler, along with her husband, embracing the diversity and beauty of different countries, enriching her life and others with the experiences and cultures she encountered along the way.

As an avid gardener, Bertha found solace and joy in nurturing nature’s beauty. Her green thumb yielded breathtaking blossoms that painted vibrant colors across her surroundings. Bertha’s dedication to gardening extended even further as she served as the president of the Riverhead Garden Club and participated in Baiting Hollow Church’s numerous activities including The Goodwill Club. She loved sharing her knowledge, leading others and cultivating an appreciation for nature within the community.

Bertha’s remarkable spirit was evident through her involvement in becoming one of the founders of the Baiting Hollow Church Thrift Shop. Through this establishment, she displayed compassion for those in need, created a place for camaraderie among the dedicated volunteers and was a woman ahead of her time in the area of up-cycling and reuse. The legacy of this thrift shop will continue to touch lives and benefit generations to come.

As we gather to honor Bertha’s life, we invite all who loved and remember her to join us at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead on Friday, Dec. 22, 2023. The visitation will commence at 3 p.m. and conclude at 6 p.m. — a time for us to reflect on cherished memories and share stories of how Bertha impacted our lives.

A memorial service will be held at Baiting Hollow Congregational Church on Saturday, Dec. 23 at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Baiting Hollow Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Baiting Hollow Congregational Church — a testament to Bertha’s lifelong commitment to serving others.

