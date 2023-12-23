Joyce A. Berry of Riverhead died on Dec. 20, 2023 at the age of 64. She was born Jan. 19, 1959 in Richmond, Va., to Pearl Taylor and George Berry.

She obtained her LPN degree from BOCES in Riverhead and worked as a nurse for over 40 years. She loved to read, cook and share her homemade baked goods with others.

Joyce is predeceased by her sister Mary Berry and survived by her son Jamel Berry; sister Margaret Henry; sister Leesa Allen and brother-in-law Philip Allen; nieces Melanie Pritchard and Ashley Henry; great niece Ciara Linear; great nephew Austin Pritchard; and great-grand niece Laila Pritchard.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 30 at 2 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Aquebogue.

This is a paid post.