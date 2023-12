Jennie Miloski of Calverton passed away Monday, Dec. 25, 2023. She was 77.

The family will receive friends Friday, Dec. 29 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the McLaughlin-Heppner Funeral Home, 336 Marcy Avenue, Riverhead, NY 11901.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, Dec. 30 at 9:30 a.m. at Saint Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead.

Interment will follow at Saint Isidore R. C. Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations to East End Hospice would be appreciated.