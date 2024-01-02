Veronica Lubrano (Ronnie)

Veronica Lubrano (Ronnie) sadly passed away on Sunday, Dec. 31, in her home surrounded by all of her children and grandchildren. She was a beautiful soul who fiercely loved her children, grandchildren, sisters, brother, nieces and nephews.

Ronnie was survived by her children Agnes (Christopher), Meghan (Robert), John and Anastasia and her adoring grandchildren, Ella, Forrest, Alexander, Maura, Claire and great-niece Bradley. She joins her son Eric, her sisters Christine, Jacqueline and Julia and parents Michael and Agnes in heaven.

Ronnie was kind, thoughtful and gracious, and was the heart of her family, never missing an opportunity to cheer on those she loved. Her devout faith in God served as the foundation for how she lived her life.

Her profound selflessness and compassion for others was evident in her daily life and her community was important to her. She made holidays incredibly special with exquisite and thoughtful details for her family and particularly enjoyed summer family time and tending to her flower gardens. In the words of her granddaughter Ella, decorating for Christmas was Nan’s favorite hobby.

She will be dearly missed but her memory, family traditions and love will live on with her children and grandchildren.

We find comfort knowing she passed with serenity and in the illumination of her Christmas tree. Sleep in Heavenly Peace, Mom.

The family will receive visitors Wednesday, Jan. 3, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9:30 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. The funeral will be held Thursday, Jan. 4, at Jamesport Cemetery in Jamesport.

This is a paid notice.