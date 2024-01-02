John L. Savona, longtime Cutchogue resident, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023. He was 87 years old.

John was born on March 1, 1936, in Merrick, N.Y., to Anna (née Desimini) and Anthony F. Savona. He was one of five children. He attended Saint Barnabas Elementary school and graduated from Seton Hall High School. On May 25, 1957, in Babylon, N.Y., he married the love of his life, Rose Marie (née Stehle) Savona. Together they had five children. In his professional career, John established Sav-On Printing, in Mt. Sinai, N.Y., where together with his wife, they worked for 60 years, from 1958 to 2018. He was also a member of Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue. Prior to moving to Cutchogue, he lived in Shoreham, N.Y., from 1959 to 1998.

Predeceased by his siblings, Vincent and his wife, Agnes; William and his wife, Dorothy; Francis and Marianna; John is survived by his wife Rose Marie; children John (Patricia) of Middle Island, N.Y., Ann (Lawrence) of Delhi, N.Y., Patricia (Wayne) of Mukilteo, Wash., Joseph (Corrine) of Shoreham and Theresa (Kevin) of King George, Va.; grandchildren Matthew, Jacob, John, Mark, Christa, David, Abigail, Kyle, Tyler and Kaiden; two great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law Marjorie.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, Jan. 3, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, Jan. 4 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue, officiated by Father Ryszard Ficek. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery adjacent to the church.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Memorial Sloan Kettering Hospital, Peconic Bay Medical Center or Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church would be appreciated.

This is a paid notice.