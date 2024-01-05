Daily Update: Preservation group eyes Perkins electric plant

Built in the 19th century, the old Perkins electrical plant that once supplied power to downtown Riverhead still stands on West Main Street. (Richard Wines courtesy photo)

Here are the headlines for January 8, 2024.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Preservation group eyes Perkins electric plant

2023 Community Leader of the Year: Kate Fullam

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Southold donates retired police boat to Greenport Fire Department

2023 Community Leader of the Year: Lori Panarello

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island students doing their part

NORTHFORKER

2023 Northforker of the Year: Paolo Bartolani

SOUTHFORKER

My Favorite Things: Almond’s Eric Lemonides

