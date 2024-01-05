Daily Update: Preservation group eyes Perkins electric plant
Here are the headlines for January 8, 2024.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Preservation group eyes Perkins electric plant
2023 Community Leader of the Year: Kate Fullam
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Southold donates retired police boat to Greenport Fire Department
2023 Community Leader of the Year: Lori Panarello
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Shelter Island students doing their part
NORTHFORKER
2023 Northforker of the Year: Paolo Bartolani
SOUTHFORKER
My Favorite Things: Almond’s Eric Lemonides
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox every weekday by subscribing to our newsletter.