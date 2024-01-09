Joan Ann Haupt, longtime Southold resident, passed away at her home Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024. She was 90 years old.

Joan was born Nov. 11, 1933, in Richmond Hill, N.Y. to Celina (née Napell) and John Smith. She was one of three children. In April 1951, she married the love of her life, Harold H. Haupt, and together they had two children, raising their family in Southold. Joan worked as a bus driver for Southold Union Free School District for 20 years. She was also a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Southold.

Predeceased by her granddaughter Ashley Haupt; Joan is survived by her husband, Harold; children Gary Haupt (Nora) of Southold and Glenn Haupt of Naples, Fla.; grandchildren Andrew Haupt (Amanda), Ryan Haupt (Jessica) and Patricia Bernstein (Alex); and great-grandchildren Hunter Haupt, Harper Haupt, Kinsley Haupt, Tori Haupt, Molly Bernstein, Angus Bernstein and Cassandra Lessard-Haupt.

The family will receive friends Friday, Jan. 12, from 4 to 7 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. Funeral services will be held Saturday, Jan. 13, at 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Southold, officiated by the Rev. Dr. Peter J. Kelley. Interment will follow at the Southold Presbyterian Cemetery.

Memorial donations to East End Hospice or Southold Fire Department would be appreciated.

