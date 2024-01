Kathy J. Carter of Middle Island, formerly of Riverhead, died Jan. 8, 2024. She was 95.

Ms. Carter retired from Brookhaven National Laboratory after a long career there.

She is survived by her husband, Nate, and son, Mark. Family said she was a loving grandmother of five and great-grandmother of nine.

All services will be private. Memorial donations can be made in Ms. Carter’s name to Good Shepherd Hospice.