Mary Angelina “Angie” Boyle

Mary Angelina Boyle, also known as Angie Boyle, peacefully passed away on Jan. 7, 2024, at the age of 76 in Hackettstown, N.J. She was born on Nove. 7, 1947, in Riverhead, N.Y., to the late Michael Slovensky and Flora (Greenwood) Slovensky. Angie was the beloved wife of Michael Boyle and cherished mother to the three J’s: Justin, Jeffery and Jason. She helped define servant leadership in that she always sacrificed her own needs for the benefits of her family, community and others.

Angie was a dedicated housewife and homemaker who found enjoyment making friends through various retail positions over the years. She was a talented baton twirler during her teenage years and proudly represented her community in the 1964 World’s Fair located in Queens, N.Y. Angie graduated from Riverhead High School in 1964 where she developed a love for reading. You could often find Angie at home with a book in her hand or at her local library looking for her next adventure within the pages of a novel.

Throughout her life, she enjoyed golfing, fishing, building puzzles, completing crosswords and sudoku puzzles while spending quality time with her family. Angie had a passion for baking and cooking. Whether it was baking with her grandchildren or preparing large meals at family gatherings, you would often find her in the kitchen. Her extended family will always remember her amazing baked beans and Hungarian goulash. She was a lifelong New York Yankees fan (Willie Randolph being her favorite.) and celebrated the many World Series victories with family at the turn of the century.

She loved the company of her feline friends that she adopted over the years, which became part of her broader family unit. She admired the power of big cats and was amazed by the majestic nature of tigers specifically.

Angie is survived by her loving husband, Michael Boyle; her sons and their families: Justin Boyle and his wife Dominique (Niki) Boyle, Jeffery Boyle and his wife Jennifer (Jenny) Boyle and Jason Boyle and his wife Corinne Boyle. She will also be dearly missed by her seven grandchildren: Nicholas, Sarah, Lucas, Caleb, Erin, Kaleigh and Grant. Angie is also survived by her brothers Robert (Bobbie) Greenwood and Michael (Mickey) Slovensky; Mickey’s wife Linda Slovensky; and her sister Florence (Mazie) LeBron, nee Slovensky; Mazie’s husband Gilbert Lebron and sister-in-law Dale Clemente, nee Boyle.

Angie was preceded in death by her father Michael Slovensky, mother Flora (Greenwood) Slovensky, sister-in-law Barbara Greenwood, and her brothers-in-law Martin, Jeffery, Charles, George and Gregory.

Visitation and religious services along with the burial will take place on Saturday, Jan. 13. The compassionate professionals at McLaughlin-Heppner Funeral Home at 336 Marcy Avenue, Riverhead, New York, 11901 are assisting the family with the arrangements. Visitation hours will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a religious service at approximately 1:15 p.m., and then the burial services at Riverhead Cemetery.

Angie will be remembered for her warm heart, dedication to her family, and her love for twirling, golfing, fishing, baking, and cheering on the N.Y. Yankees. Her presence will be deeply missed, but her memory will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved her.

