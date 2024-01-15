June S. Fuller, longtime Shelter Island resident, died on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024 at East End Hospice Kanas Center. She was 91 years old.

June was born on June 14, 1932 in Greenport to Freida (née Jankee) and Albert Stakey. She was one of three children. She graduated from Riverhead High School.

On Sept. 18, 1956, in Adams, N.Y., she married the love of her life Eugene A. Fuller. Together they had three children and made their home on Shelter Island. June was a member of the Shelter Island School Board, a member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Greenport, a member of the Church Council there, and a member of San Simeon Nursing Home Board. She worked as a secretary and personal assistant for Mosley Hall on Shelter Island. She also worked as a bookkeeper for Eugene A. Fuller General Contractor.

Predeceased by her husband Eugene; and siblings Marion Palmer and Arthur Stakey; June is survived by her children Jane Jacobs (Kurt) of Aquebogue, Jill Olson of Silver City, N.M. and Jeanne Maloney of Hampton Bays; grandchildren Jacqueline, Thomas, Jennifer and Ashley; and great-grandchildren Willa, Thomas, Clara, Carmen and Anna Jean.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, Jan. 20 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. Funeral Services will follow the visitation at 12:30 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home; officiated by Pastor Garrett Johnson. Interment will take place on Sunday, Jan. 21 at 11:30 a.m. in Shelter Island Presbyterian Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to East End Hospice Kanas Center or Shelter Island Ambulance. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

This is a paid post.