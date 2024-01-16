Daily Update: East End Food Hub temporarily moved to Riverhead brewery

East End Food’s popular year-round market has been temporarily relocated to a riverhead brewery for the winter months. (Credit: Melissa Azofeifa.)

Here are the headlines for January 15, 2024.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

East End Food Hub temporarily moved to Riverhead brewery

Gov. Hochul nixes Grieving Families Act for second time

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Saturday’s high tide is a major concern

With song and dance, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is celebrated in Peconic

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island Police Department blotter: Jan. 16, 2024

Shelter Island girls varsity basketball team ready for the challenges ahead

NORTHFORKER

Popular music academy School of Rock cranks it up to 11 in downtown Riverhead

SOUTHFORKER

Bowl, game and play at these South Fork spots

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

