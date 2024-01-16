Morris Isaac of Cutchogue passed away at San Simeon by the Sound on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. He was 84 years old.

Morris was born on Nov. 25, 1939, in Athens, Greece, to Louisa (née Levy) and Abraham Isaac. On Aug.

29, 1981, he married Ellen Coster. In his professional career he was a manufacturer. He also had many careers, from a cutter in New York City to a gardener during his later life. He was truly a gentle giant. He had a passion for gardening, loved playing the stock market, and going antiquing.

Morris is survived by his devoted and loving wife, Ellen Coster; children Kurt Isaac (Cathy) of Massapequa, N.Y. and Michael Isaac of New York City; and grandchildren Lucas, Dylan and Athena.

The family has chosen to remember Morris’ life privately at this time. DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck is assisting the family.

This is a paid notice.