Arthur R. Papp of Riverhead died Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024. He was 77.

Born Dec. 3, 1946, in Queens, N.Y., he was the son of Arthur and Marie (Stankowitz) Papp. He graduated high school in Valley Stream.

Mr. Papp married Linda (Pillus) and worked as a mechanic at Koehler in Bohemia, N.Y. A member of Living Water Full Gospel Church in Riverhead, family said Mr. Papp enjoyed antique cars and the Quogue Wildlife Refuge.

Predeceased by his sisters, Elaine and Elissa, he is survived by his wife, Linda, of Riverhead.

Services will be private. McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead is assisting the family.