Daily Update: Flanders Big Duck sign damaged, then fixed

Flanders’ welcoming sign has had a string of vandalisms. (Tim Gannon photo)

Here are the headlines for January 26, 2024.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Flanders Big Duck sign damaged, then fixed

Riverhead awarded $5M for drinking water upgrades

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Hochul’s budget bid slashes aid to local schools

ELIH Auxiliary again breaks fundraising record for hospital

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Major work planned at Shelter Island’s Sylvester Manor: Improving access, sharing historic lore

NORTHFORKER

Get spicy! North Fork Chili Cook-Off returns to Peconic’s Greenport Harbor Brewing Co.

North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the weekend of Jan. 26

SOUTHFORKER

Southside Sips: Cool Mom Margarita

South Fork Dream Home: If you’re Fisher-ing for a Montauk manor…

