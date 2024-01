Nicole L. Evans, formerly of Riverhead, died Jan. 25, 2024. She was 51.

Born in Southampton March 21, 1972, she was the daughter of Ronald and Dolores (Witman) Evans.

Family said Ms. Evans loved the actor John Snyder and color.

Predeceased by her parents, she is survived by her sisters Cheryl Johns and Debbie Evans, both of Riverhead.

McLaughlin-Heppner is serving the family with a private cremation.