Peter G. Spaeth of Riverhead died Jan. 24, 2024 at Peconic Bay Medical Center. He was 57.

Born July 15, 1966, in Riverhead, he was the son of Walter Joseph Spaeth and Joyce Peters.

Mr. Spaeth earned a bachelor’s degree, married Donna L. Spaeth (Graziano) and worked at Anchor Computer as a corporate technology officer.

Family said he was a Trekkie, loved music and reading and that he played the guitar.

Mr. Spaeth is survived by his daughter, Veronica Spaeth and his son Jonah Spaeth and his “grandpuppies.”

The family will receive visitors Wednesday, Jan. 31, from 2 to 4:30 p.m. and 7 to 9:30 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service will be held at 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Family and friends will gather at the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 1, and interment will follow at 11:30 a.m. at St. Charles Cemetery.