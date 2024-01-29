Madeline B. Grimes of Riverhead, formerly of Sayville and East Meadow, died Jan. 26, 2024. She was 98 years young.

She was born April 21, 1925 in Brooklyn, was well-schooled (and taught others) in how to truly laugh and enjoy life.

Ms. Grimes was the proud wife of George Grimes, a WWII army veteran (POW). They married in 1943, before he had to leave college, even though he had full academic scholarship to St. John’s, and serve in the Army. Ms. Grimes was also the proud mother of a Vietnam War army veteran. She was a longtime aide at BOCES school program, where she made the lives of many of the kids just a little brighter.

Ms. Grimes was a member of the Red Hats, Glenwood Lassies, Forever Young, and St. Isidore’s Church. She enjoyed being with family, socializing, dining out and reading (amazingly without the need for reading glasses).

Predeceased by her husband George Grimes, she is survived by her children George Grimes (Linda), Kenneth Grimes, Kathy Robin (Chris) and Kevin Grimes; grandchildren Craig Grimes (Susan), Michael Grimes, Nick Robin (Maddie), Danny Robin, Cristian Grimes and Antony Grimes; and great-grandchildren Madison, Aiden, Carter and Reilly.

They say a picture is worth a thousand words. This picture from her 90th birthday celebration says it all. She was the center of our world and the life of our party – Mom, Ma Grandma, Nana you will be so terribly missed but certainly always remembered and loved by us and all others who were lucky enough to have known you.

The family will receive friends Monday, Jan. 29 from 3 to 7 p.m. at McLaughlin-Heppner Funeral Home 336 Marcy Avenue, Riverhead. The funeral service is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 30 at St. Isidore’s Church at 11 a.m.

Memorial donations can be made to the American Heart Association.

