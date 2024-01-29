Elizabeth J. Van Houten of Manorville, formerly of Queens, died Jan. 25, 2024. She was 91.

Born July 19, 1932 in Whitestone, N.Y., she was the daughter of Peter and Eleanor (Fleming) Kearns. She graduated from Saint Agnes Academic High School and became a homemaker after marrying Robert F. Van Houten in 1952.

Predeceased by husband Robert and son Johnathan, Ms. Van Houten is survived by sons Robert Jr., Michael, Andrew and Gregory; daughters Elizabeth Pawluczyk and Nancy McKenna; sister Patricia Conklin; 17 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.

The family received friends Sunday, Jan. 28 at McLaughlin-Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service and mass were held at St. John’s Church in Riverhead Monday, Jan. 29, followed by interment at St. John’s Cemetery.