Katherine J. Petersen of Calverton, and formerly of Shelter Island, passed away Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024. She was 71.

The family will receive friends Friday, Feb. 2 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck, where funeral services will be held at 6 p.m., officiated by Father Peter DeSanctis.

In lieu of flowers, donations to American Cancer Society would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.