Daily Update: Remembering former News-Review editor John Stefans

Former Riverhead News-Review editor John Stefans passed away in November 2023 at the age of 80. (Courtesy photo)

Here are the headlines for January 30, 2024.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Remembering John Stefans: Former News-Review editor’s heart was in community journalism

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Cutchogue East Elementary School launches anti-bullying initiative

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Finding a home and making a difference: Jose Montalvo is an invaluable Shelter Island resident

NORTHFORKER

Cold-pressed from a warm heart: Juices by Meg is a passion project for Megan Blanchard

SOUTHFORKER

Revampled East Hampton Chamber of Commerce will focus on connectedness, collaboration and greater outreach

