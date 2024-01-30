Katherine J. Petersen of Calverton, and formerly of Shelter Island, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024. She was 71 years old.

Katherine was born on April 20, 1952 in Queens, N.Y. to Catherine (née Weiss) and Peter Glowacki. She was an only child. After graduating high school, she attended Saint Joseph’s College where she attained her bachelor’s degree.

On Sept. 15, 1974 she married Paul Petersen and together they had five children. In her professional career Katherine worked as an accountant for the Town of Shelter Island for eight years. She was also a member and eucharistic minister at Our Lady of the Isle R.C. Church on Shelter Island.

Predeceased by her husband Paul; Katherine is survived by her children Christine Beckwith (Stanley) of Shelter Island, Brian Petersen (Shannon) of Manorville, Matthew Petersen (Nicole) of Shirley, Catherine Rasmussen (Daniel) of Shelter Island and Thomas Petersen (Doreen) of Shelter Island; and grandchildren Nathan, Faith, Robert, Courtney, Danielle, Thomas and Joseph.

The family will receive friends on Friday, Feb. 2 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck, where funeral services will be held at 6 p.m., officiated by Father Peter DeSanctis.

In lieu of flowers, donations to American Cancer Society would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

