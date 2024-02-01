Ronald James Schmitt of Riverhead died Jan. 29, 2024. He was 86.

Born Sept. 2, 1937 in Jasper, Ind., he was the son of Robert Schmitt and Helen Hatter.

Mr. Schmitt graduated high school and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Army. He rose to the rank of Lieutenant for the Suffolk Sheriffs Office.

Mr. Schmitt is survived by his wife of 61 years, Lillian nee Balek; daughters Sharon (David) Wirth and Audrey Zaweski; son Ronald Schmitt Jr.; grandchildren Deana Wirth, Reese Wirth and Lauren Zaweski; brother Howard (Patty) Schmitt; and sister Wanda Schmitt.

Memorial visitation is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 2 from 3 to 9 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead with military honors scheduled for 6 p.m.

