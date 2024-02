Bailie Rae Bonner of Riverhead, aged 10 months, died Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024 at Peconic Bay Medical Center.

Bailie was born April 28, 2023, in Stony Brook to Madelyn Paige DelValle and Joseph John Bonner and is survived by them; her grandparents, Donna Farruggia, Edward Farruggia, Fred Bonner, Jeanine DelValle and Robbie Reeve; aunts Chance, Mattingly, Kansas and Concetta Farruggia, Danielle Bonner and Katie DelValle; uncles Edward Farruggia Jr. and Anthony Bonner.

The family will receive visitors Tuesday, Feb. 6, from 2 to 4:30 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, Feb. 7, at 10 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead. Interment will follow at 11 a.m. at St. John’s Cemetery.