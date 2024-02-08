June Mapes, lifelong resident of Riverhead, died Feb. 5, 2024. She was 101.

Born June 30, 1922, she was the daughter of Maitland and Dorothy Cooke. Ms. Mapes graduated from Riverhead High School and, in 2007, married Raymond Mapes. She was a homemaker.

Family said she enjoyed spending time with family, doing crossword puzzles and watching game shows.

Predeceased by her husband Raymond and daughter Linda Mapes, she is survived by her son Gerald Mapes and granddaughter Karin Galea (Austen).

McLaughlin-Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead is serving the family. Interment in Saint John’s Cemetery will take place at a later date.