John P. Falek of Aquebogue died Jan. 25, 2024, in Brooklyn. He was 66.

Born May 20, 1957, in Manila, Philippines, he was the son of Fritz and Randall (Panlilio) Falek.

John served in the U.S. Navy from 1976 to 1979. He was a fisherman and worked as a property manager in Southampton.

Predeceased by his parents and brother, Ryan Falek, John is survived by his daughter, Yeline Falek of Florida; sisters Nickie Falek-Young of Aquebogue and Maya Falek-Nakunura of Westchester; and one grandchild, Adira Falek-Philistin.

A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 17, from noon to 3 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead.

