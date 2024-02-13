The family of Joseph D. Monaco Jr. is deeply saddened to announce his passing on Feb. 10, 2024. He passed peacefully in his home surrounded by love.

You may have known him as “Joe the Cop,” “Joey Baby,” “JoMo,” “Poppa Joe” or just plain “Dad” – a tough as nails, stubborn and sometimes frustrating man on the outside who was really a caring, sentimental, mush to the people who loved him. We invite you to share your memories of a man who had many chapters in his life — from growing up in Whitestone, N.Y., to serving our country in the U.S. Navy (1958-1963), to serving in the Nassau County Police Department, to raising a family with his ex-wife, Carole, to riding Harleys with the guys and making a wonderful life with his wife, Dorrie, in Southold.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, Feb. 15, from 10 a.m. to noon at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. Funeral services will be held following the visitation at noon at the funeral home. Interment with U.S. Navy honors and Nassau Police Department honors will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

As we write this last chapter of his life, we know that his story will live on through the many people he touched. Join us in celebrating his life and remembering him with a smile on your face. We are welcoming anyone who wants to take one last “ride” in his honor to join us on your motorcycles from the funeral home to the cemetery so we can announce his arrival with authority.

He is survived by his loving wife, Dorrie — who made him truly happy from the moment they met; his children, Lori, Kim, Joseph, Bruce and Suzanne; his grandchildren, James, Carly, Julien, Nicholas, Kyle, Stephane, Adrianna and Joseph IV; his great-grandson, Hayden, and his dog, Patches.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the North Fork Animal Welfare League (northforkanimalwelfareleague.org) in his honor.

