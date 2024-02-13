John S. Monastero Jr. of Riverhead died Jan. 31, 2024, in Riverhead. He was 75.

Born in Brooklyn on Jan. 11, 1949 he was the son of John and Concetta Monastero. He graduated from Lafayette High School and Western Connecticut State University. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1968 to 1989, reaching the rank of SH1.

Family said he enjoyed music, theater, photography and spending time with his dogs, children and grandchildren. Mr. Monastero was also a fan of the Yankees and Islanders.

Predeceased by his parents and brother John, he is survived by his children Christina Monastero of Spain, Kaisa Paakkari of Finland, Barbara Monestara de las Heras of Spain, John L. Monastero of Oneonta, and Tara Monastero (Scott Hall) of Saratoga Springs; his siblings, Doreen Cappiello and Jerry Monastero and two grandchildren.

McLaughlin-Heppner Funeral Home of Riverhead is serving the family. A private cremation will be followed by interment at a later date at Calverton National Cemetery.