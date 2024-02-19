Robert A. “Bob” Smith, age 78, passed away Sunday Feb. 11, 2024, in Centreville, Md.

He was born in Southampton, N.Y. on Jan. 4, 1946.

Bob is survived by his beloved wife, Gail Hoover-Smith, five loving children: Patrick Smith, Kevin Smith, Brendan Smith, Ryan Smith, Ciaran Smith, and their families. He is also survived by two bonus children, Kristie Murray and Andrew Stagenhorst; his two beloved brothers, James “Jim” Kujawski of Laurel, N.Y. and Pete Kujawski of Rutledge, Tenn., many cherished grandchildren and great grandchildren, and his canine companion, Bailey. He is preceded in death by his loving parents, Ted Kujawski and Emma Smith; his dear son, Damien Smith; and his brothers Ted Kujawski and John Kujawski.

Bob proudly served in the U.S. military for almost 30 years. He was dedicated to several branches: Navy (1963-1965), Army (1965-1968), and Airforce (1968-2014). He found purpose and ministry through his time as a Deacon in the Catholic church for 15 years. One of his favorite pastimes was fishing. Bob loved and adored all his grandkids dearly. His granddaughter, Rebecca Carnell, graciously donated her kidney at age 19 to keep her grandfather alive and well for many years. Bob will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Visitation will be at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, 408 S. Liberty Street, Centreville, Md., Friday, Feb. 16 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 7:30 p.m., with prayers at 7:30 p.m., followed by Military Honors at 7:45 p.m. Memorial Service will be held Friday, Feb. 23 at 11 a.m., at McGlaughlin-Heppner Funeral Home, 336 Mercy Ave, Riverhead. Burial will follow at St. Johns Evangelist Cemetery, in Riverhead.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Online condolences may be made at fhnfuneralhome.com

