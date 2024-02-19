Ryan Thomas Farrand of Commack, and formerly of Greenport, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024. He was 30 years old. Ryan was born on Aug. 5, 1993, in Southampton, N.Y., to Joan (née Bowes) and Kenneth S. Farrand Jr. He was one of three children. He graduated from Greenport High School.

Predeceased by his grandparents Sally Bowes, Douglas Bowes and Kenneth S. Farrand Sr.; he is survived by his parents, Kenneth and Joan; siblings Robert Farrand (Katy) of Gloucester, Mass., and Stephen Farrand of Greenport; grandmother Betty Farrand; uncle Bob Farrand (Laura); aunts Brenda Cirillo (Joe) and Sally Corbett; cousins Pina, Brendan, Bobby, Anna, Nicole, Jessica (Shawn), and Aeriell (Doc); niece Charlotte; and nephews Ben, Tennessee and Bo.

The family has chosen to remember Ryan’s life privately at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a future date.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is assisting the family.

This is a paid notice.