Cindylou Capobianco of Flanders died at her home Feb. 20, 2024. She was 69.

Born June 2, 1954 in Southampton, she was the daughter of Samuel and Louise (Smith) Oliver. She graduated Westhampton High School in 1972, married Frederick Capobianco and became a homemaker.

Family said she enjoyed crocheting and sewing.

Predeceased by her husband Frederick, Ms. Capobianco is survived by her children: Melissa Capobianco of Islip Terrace, Megan Perez of Texas and Melanie Capobianco of Flanders; her brother Samuel Oliver of East Quogue; and grandchildren: Anthony, Olivia, Oliver, Ellah, Joyce, Emmalyn, Gabriella, Joel and Axel.

The family will receive visitors Tuesday, Feb. 26 from 6 to 9 p.m. at McLaughlin-Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 27 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by interment at Oakwood Cemetery.

