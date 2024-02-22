Richard F. Harrison Jr. of Calverton died at home Feb. 2, 2024. He was 73.

Born at Southampton Hospital Jan. 10, 1951, he was the son of Richard and Rita (Danowski) Harrison. He married Deborah (Sadowski) Harrison, and they had three children: Sarah VanScoy, Richard Harrison and Rebecca Harrison. Mr. Harrison was a grandfather to two grandchildren.

Family said that Mr. Harrison was an inventor, engineer and Jack of all trades and master of all. They said he was a humble and kind man and enjoyed gardening and making wine. They said he was big on conservation and saving the Earth and designed and fabricated his own solar panels over 40 years ago.

The family will receive friends Saturday Feb. 24 from 10 a.m. to noon with a funeral service at 11:30 a.m. at Tuthill Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead.