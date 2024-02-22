Edward McKigney Jr. of Riverhead passed away Feb. 21, 2024. He was 92.

Born on Sept. 4, 1931, in Jersey City, N.J., he was the son of Edward McKigney Sr. and Mary Anderson. Edward was an avid cook and self-proclaimed DIYer. He was a loving, caring and giving husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend.

Edward is predeceased by his brother, Raymond McKigney, and his sister-in-law Regina McKigney. He is survived by and will be lovingly remembered by his family, including his wife, Mona McKigney; children Bryan McKigney (Caroline), Lisa McKigney (Joe Cantie), Kara McKigney (Robert Pierro), Thomas McKigney, and Mary Beth Leone (Frank); fourteen grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Edward proudly served his country in the U.S. Army retiring as a Staff Sergeant and was part of the 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne). He graduated from St. Peter’s College in Jersey City with honors and received his degree in Business Administration and was an executive at Citibank for 40 years.

Edward was a devout Catholic and dedicated RCIA catechist at St. John the Evangelist in Riverhead. He was an avid member of the Knights of Columbus Fourth Degree Assembly in Riverhead.

He was a devoted father with endless love and commitment to his family. In addition, he was an active and engaging grandfather who always loved talking and visiting with all his grandchildren. He took great interest in all their lives. He was known as a great conversationalist and a well-respected and dependable friend. He was one of a kind and his legacy continues with his five great-grandchildren. We know the Jersey City boys have reunited in heaven with a scotch, a cigar and their beloved New York Giants.

Visitation is scheduled for Friday from 3 to 7 p.m. at McLaughlin-Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. The funeral mass will be Saturday at 1 p.m. at St. John’s in Riverhead followed by burial Monday at 10 a.m. at Calverton National Cemetery.

