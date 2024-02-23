Jennifer L “Sam” Johnson of Calverton died Feb. 22, 2024 at Peconic Bay Medical Center. She was 76.

Born June 17, 1947 in Mattituck, she was the daughter of Wister and Estelle (Brown) Rollins. Ms. Johnson was an author who published six Christian novels.

Predeceased by her parents and son Steven, she is survived by her children Charlene Williams, Darien Johnson, Jeffrey Johnson; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Monday, Feb. 26 from 10 a.m. to noon with a funeral service taking place at noon at Tuthill Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. Burial will follow at New Bethany Cemetery in Mattituck.