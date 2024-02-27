Gloria A. Muldrow of Riverhead died Feb. 23, 2024. She was 72.

Born April 29, 1951, in Mulberry, Fla., she was the daughter of Samuel M. Muldrow Sr. and Fannie Mae Marshall.

Ms. Muldrow worked as a helper in the food service department at Headstart in Riverside. Family said she enjoyed crocheting and knitting.

Predeceased by her brother Kevin Muldrow, she is survived by her children Darren Muldrow and Martez Boatwright and brothers Samuel and Lonnie Muldrow.

The family will receive friends Friday, March 1, from 10 to 11 a.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. The funeral service is scheduled to follow at 11 a.m. Cremation will be private.