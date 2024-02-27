Edna Mae Christie of Laurel passed away Friday, Feb. 23, 2024. She was 101 years old.

Edna was born Sept. 15, 1922, in Bronx, N.Y., to Anna C. (née Cato) and George W. Daly. She was one of three children. On Sept. 16, 1945, in Bronx, N.Y. she married the love of her life, the late James A. Christie. Together they had three children.

Edna was a stay-at-home mother and loved her family dearly. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, reading and puzzles.

Predeceased by her husband, James; son Jim Christie; sisters Mildred King (and her husband, Bill) and Muriel Smith (and her husband, Gene); and son-in-law Jack Rudder; she is survived by her children Neil Christie (Maureen) of Bridgewater, N.J., and Diane Rudder of Laurel; grandchildren Danielle, Eileen, Laura, Michele and Elizabeth; great-grandchild Anna; and daughter-in-law Linda Christie of Sherman, Conn.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, Feb. 28, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated following the visitation at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Mattituck-Laurel Library would be appreciated.

