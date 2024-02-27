Theresa Kobylenski died on Dec. 12, 2023 at East End Hospice Kanas Center for Hospice Care in Westhampton Beach.

Ms. Kobylenski was born April 26, 1933 in Riverhead and was a lifelong Calverton and Riverhead resident. Family said Ms. Kobylenski was a loving caring woman who liked going to the Polish Town Fair, playing cards with family and playing bingo with her friends at the Senior Center in Hampton Bays.

Ms. Kobylenski is survived by her sister, Lucy Zuhoski, and her children, Ken and Mark Kobylenski and Karen Guancione.

Mark Kobylenski was her caregiver for the year prior to her passing. Affordable Cremations in West Islip performed the cremation.