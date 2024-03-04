Thomas Serpico of Riverhead died at Peconic Bay Medical Center Feb. 27, 2024. He was 56.

Born in Brooklyn Aug. 9, 1967, he was the son of Valentine and Catherine (Guglielmo) Serpico. He attended Longwood High School and married Susan Serpico.

Mr. Serpico worked as a manager at Ferguson Enterprises. He was a member of St. Michaels Legione Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club and Riverhead Fire Department Exempts. Family say he enjoyed sports, especially hockey, and that he was a Chicago Blackhawks fan; golf, riding his Harley-Davidson and spending time with family.

Predeceased by his parents, Mr. Serpico is survived by his wife, Susan Serpico; his daughters, Gabriella, Olivia and Ally; and his brother, James Karabiberoglu.

McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead is assisting the family. Cremation will be private, and services will be set at a later date.