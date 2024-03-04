Margaret “Mare” Spicijaric of Southold died Saturday, March 2, 2024 at the age of 101.

She was born April 28, 1922, in Croatia and has been a resident of Southold for the past 40 years and a communicant of St. Patrick’s R.C. Church.

Predeceased by her husband, Joseph; she is survived by children Marija Krebelj, Antoinette “Tonica” and husband Steven Sternberger, and Milica and husband Mario Nemaric; seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

Visiting hours will be held Tuesday, March 5, from 2 to 6 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, March 6, at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold; officiated by Father John Barrett. Interment will follow at St. Patrick’s R.C. Cemetery in Southold.

