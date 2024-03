Debbie L. Evans died March 4, 2024, at Acadia Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Riverhead. She was 67.

Born Sept. 6, 1954, in Huntington, she was the daughter of Ronald and Dolores (Witman) Evans.

Ms. Evans is survived by her sister, Cheryl Johns of Riverhead.

Cremation will be private. McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead is assisting the family.