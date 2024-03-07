Daily Update: Riverhead town board approves retail cannabis plan
Here are the headlines for March 8, 2024.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Riverhead town board approves retail cannabis plan
Riverhead’s old electric plant is safe, for now
SUFFOLK TIMES
Trustee Nick Krupski appointed provisional solid waste coordinator
After winning county crown, Tuckers fall in Long Island final
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Thiele sums up preservation funds: Shelter Island received $2.25 million in 2023
NORTHFORKER
Weekend Update, March 7: Comedy, psychics, karaoke and more
SOUTHFORKER
Theater, music, trivia and a darling little Oscar party make for a winning weekend
