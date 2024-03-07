Daily Update: Riverhead town board approves retail cannabis plan

Adobe stock photo

Here are the headlines for March 8, 2024.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead town board approves retail cannabis plan

Riverhead’s old electric plant is safe, for now

SUFFOLK TIMES

Trustee Nick Krupski appointed provisional solid waste coordinator

After winning county crown, Tuckers fall in Long Island final

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Thiele sums up preservation funds: Shelter Island received $2.25 million in 2023

NORTHFORKER

Weekend Update, March 7: Comedy, psychics, karaoke and more

SOUTHFORKER

Theater, music, trivia and a darling little Oscar party make for a winning weekend

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

