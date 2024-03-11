Ruth Adele of Riverhead, formerly of Southampton, died March 5, 2024. She was 93.

Born in Southampton Nov. 20, 1930, she was the daughter of Harold and Amy (Stevens) Halsey.

Ms. Halsey was married to Frank M. Harris Sr. and worked for a telephone company. Family said she enjoyed playing cards and visiting casinos.

Predeceased by her husband, Frank, and son, Frank M. Harris Jr., Ms. Adele is survived by her daughters, Terry S. Bullock, Ruth F. Kormafel and Cindy P. Milligan; nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

The family received visitors March 10 at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. Burial took place March 11 at St. Isidore Cemetery in Riverhead.