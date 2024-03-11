Betty A. Nash of Riverhead died March 7, 2024 at Acadia Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation. She was 89.

Born in Southampton May 14, 1934, she was the daughter of Andrew and Louise (Armstead) Nash. She worked as a licensed nurse practitioner at Montefiore Hospital.

Predeceased by her brother Hallock Nash, Ms. Nash is survived by her sister, Mary Smith; brothers Norman and Donald Nash; and niece Linda McCaskill.

Memorial and funeral services will be set at a later date. Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead is assisting the family.