Dec. 11, 1920 – March 2, 2024

Candida Immacolata Giordano, a beloved mother and grandmother, bid farewell to this world on March 2, 2024, in Riverhead. She was 103 years young.

She was born on Dec. 11, 1920, in the picturesque town of Mola Di Bari, Italy, to doting parents Cesare and Francesca Tapino. Candida moved to the United States with her husband and son, whom she adored, on March 21, 1963. She lived in Brooklyn until 2013, at which time she moved in with her son and daughter-in-law in Riverhead.

In her early years, Candida’s skilled hands brought fabrics to life as she dedicated herself to the art of sewing. Her remarkable talent and unwavering commitment to her craft left an indelible mark on all who had the privilege of wearing her creations. Candida also spent many years crocheting. She spent many hours creating and choosing the best color yarn for all those around her. If you met her, odds are you have a scarf she made.

Candida was not just a seamstress; She loved to cook and bake. She was a loving wife to the late Francesco Giordano. Candida had a warm presence and kind heart, but don’t let that fool you, she was always joking and trying to make you laugh. Candida was a very independent and strong woman who absolutely loved children.

She is survived by her son, John O. Giordano (Connie), who carries forward her legacy of love and compassion. Candida’s granddaughters, Lisa Wenturine (Allen Jr.) and Christina Giordano, will forever treasure the memories they shared with their doting grandmother. She is also survived by her two beloved great-grandchildren, Christian and Hayden Wenturine.

As we mourn the loss of Candida Immacolata Giordano, let us also celebrate the beautiful life she lived with her strong faith and praying the rosary every day. She was truly a blessing. She brought immense joy to those around her. May her spirit continue to inspire us all.

This is a paid notice.