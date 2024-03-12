Kathleen (Kathy) A. McAteer Sheehan, 85, of Mattituck, died peacefully on Feb. 25, 2024.

She is survived by her brother Russell (Jeanne) McAteer; nieces Mary Clulo, Marjorie McAteer, Jennifer Materniak, Jodie Camelo and Danielle McAteer; nephew Colin McAteer; sister-in-law Alice McAteer; and step-sons Michael, Kevin and Christopher Sheehan. She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Sheehan; and brothers Robert and Kevin McAteer.

Kathy was born in New York, N.Y., to Bernard and Marjorie (Bennett) McAteer. Kathy was a devoted wife and caregiver to her husband, Mike, and an adoring aunt to her nieces and nephew. Kathy had an eye for fashion throughout her life. She worked for several businesses, managing their offices and overseeing their accounting and bookkeeping. While she was born in New York City and spent the majority of her life there, Kathy and Mike established a home in Mattituck as a peaceful refuge where they enjoyed their gardens and friendship of neighbors. Her favorite time of day was when she could sit and enjoy a cup of tea or coffee and chat with family and friends.

A funeral Mass to celebrate and remember Kathy will be held Friday, March 15, at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Parish, Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck. Kathy will be laid to rest with Michael Sheehan at Calverton National Cemetery immediately following. Friends are invited to attend. The family is being served by DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

Gifts in lieu of flowers may be made to Boys Town at boystown.org or the Wounded Warrior Project at woundedwarriorproject.org.

