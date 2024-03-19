John E. Olsen of Riverhead died March 17, 2024. He was 77.

Born in the Bronx Aug. 12, 1946, he was the son of Erling and Marcia (Finn) Olsen. He attended St. Albans in Queens and Long Island University.

Mr. Olsen served in the U.S. Army from 1966 to 1969. On Dec. 26, 1998, he married Mary Lee (Hawkins). He worked as a risk manager.

Family said Mr. Olsen enjoyed photography, canoing and the outdoors.

Mr. Olsen is survived by his wife, Mary Lee, of Riverhead; his children, John of South Carolina, Brett Voegel of Mattituck and Dominick Ball of Pennsylvania; his brother, Robert Olsen of Colorado; and four grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, March 21, from 2 to 4 and 5 to 8 p.m. at McLaughlin Funeral Home in Riverhead, with a prayer service at 7:30. Interment will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, March 22, at Calverton National Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to East End Hospice.