Joan D. Troyan of Riverhead died March 11, 2024 at Peconic Bay Medical Center. She was 77.

Born in Riverhead Oct. 12, 1946, she was the daughter of Henry and Sophie (Jacunski) Danowski.

She attended Sacred Heart of Mary High School in Sag Harbor and Long Island University. Ms. Troyan married Thomas Troyan in 1983 and was a teacher at Roanoke Avenue Elementary School.

She was a member of the Friends of Riverhead Library and family said she enjoyed reading and volunteering with RSVP Rescue and Riverhead Free Library’s Yellow Barn.

Predeceased by her brother, Henry Jr., Ms. Troyan is survived by her husband, Thomas.

Funeral services will be private. McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead is assisting the family.

Memorial donations may be made to North Fork Animal Welfare League and the National Kidney Foundation.