John J. James of Riverhead died March 19, 2024, at his home. He was 76.

Born in Brooklyn Dec. 27, 1947, he was the son of Margaret (McCord) and Lawrence James. He attended St. Patrick’s in Brooklyn, St. John’s Prep in Brooklyn and the New York Institute of Technology. Mr. James served in the military during the Vietnam War from 1968 to 1971.

He worked as a police officer with the NYPD from 1974 to 1976 and also with the Southampton Town Police Department. Mr. James attained the rank of lieutenant, and served as a police officer instructor and fire commissioner.

He enjoyed playing pickleball, racquetball and softball and loved his family.

Mr. James was predeceased by his brothers Lawrence and Timothy James and son Michael P. James. He is survived by his wife, Patricia A. James (née Nelson); daughter Tamara (James) O’Sullivan; and sons John J. James Jr. and grandchildren Jack, Ciara, Aoife, Lainey, Clara, Lana and Addie.

The family will receive visitors Monday, March 25, from 4 to 8 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. The funeral service will take place Tuesday, March 26, at 10 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead. Burial with military honors will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering and East End Hospice.

