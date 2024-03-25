Frances S. Davis of Riverhead died March 21, 2024, at Southside Hospital. She was 87.

Born in Oak Hill, W.V., on Sept. 16, 1936, she was the daughter of Russell Walker and Dorothy Martin. Ms. Davis worked as a secretary in healthcare at Pilgrim Psychiatric Center in Central Islip.

Predeceased by her grandchild Lauren, Ms. Davis is survived by her husband, Robert Davis; and sons Martin, Larry and Charles Davis; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Tuesday, March 26, from 2 to 4:30 p.m. and 7 to 9:30 p.m. with a prayer service is scheduled for 8 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. Interment will take place at Aquebogue Cemetery Wednesday, March 27, at 11 a.m.