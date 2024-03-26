Donald A. Alfano of Southold passed away Thursday, March 21, 2024. He was 83 years old.

Donald was born July 25, 1940, in Manhattan Borough, N.Y. to Victoria (née Blancone) and Pat Alfano. He was one of two children. At an early age he lived in Little Italy in New York City, eventually moving to Copiague, N.Y., with his family at the age of 8. After high school, he attended St. John’s University in Buffalo, N.Y., for two years.

In 1961, Donald married the love of his life, Doris Ann (née DeWitt) Alfano, at Our Lady of Assumption R.C. Church in Copiague, N.Y. Together they had two children and moved to Southold in 1970. In his professional career, Donald worked as a court officer for 25 years with the Suffolk County Criminal Court System in Riverhead, retiring as a senior court officer.

Donald was an avid boater and loved antique cars. He was a member of the Moose Car Club, Triangle Yacht Club, Elks Lodge in Riverhead and Peconic Bay Power Squadron.

Donald is survived by his wife, Doris; children Kenneth (Audrey) of Flanders and Stacey of Southold; grandchildren Dale, Rylee and Kaitlyn; and brother Michael (Dorothy) of Myrtle Beach, S.C.

The family received friends March 25 at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. The Liturgy of Christian Burial was celebrated March 26 at Saint Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold, officiated by Father John Barrett. Interment followed at Saint Patrick’s R.C. Cemetery in Southold.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Shriners Hospitals for Children would be appreciated.

